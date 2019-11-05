A place for remembering loved ones. A space for sharing memories.

Nyla Jean Creed DePauk

OKLAHOMA CITY - Nyla Jean (Creed) DePauk, a resident of Oklahoma City, OK, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday,...

Nyla Jean (Creed) DePauk

1943 - 2019

Published on November 5, 2019
Mr. Donald Lee Thompson Sr. Mr. Donald Lee Thompson Sr.

Mr. Donald Lee Thompson Sr., 65, of Beckley died Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Funeral service will be 12:00PM,...

Mr. Donald Thompson Sr.

1954 - 2019

Obituary

Published on November 20, 2019

Patrick Miller Woods, 47, of Radford, VA and Waiteville, WV, was born on February 23, 1972 in Clifton Forge, VA and...

Patrick Woods

1972 - 2019

Obituary

Published on November 19, 2019
Twila Mae Dalton Canady Twila Mae Dalton Canady

Twilla Mae Dalton Canady, 67, of Prosperity WV, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, November 15,2019 while...

Twila Canady

1952 - 2019

Obituary

Published on November 19, 2019
Carmelo Jim Colosi Carmelo Jim Colosi

Carmelo Jim Colosi, 80, of Fleming Island, FL, formerly of Deltona, FL, passed away Wednesday, November 13,...

Carmelo Colosi

1939 - 2019

Obituary

Published on November 18, 2019

Thomas Ballard Thorne (Tommy), 66 of Price Hill departed this world peacefully at home on November 15, 2019. Thomas...

Thomas Thorne (Tommy)

1953 - 2019

Obituary

Published on November 18, 2019
Ernest Delano Nichols Ernest Delano Nichols

Ernest Delano Nichols, 82, of Beckley, WV passed away Saturday November 16th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer....

Ernest Nichols

1937 - 2019

Obituary

Published on November 18, 2019

Leonard Lake Waid Jr. 80, of Quinwood, passed away Sunday, November 17, in the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center,...

Leonard Waid Jr.

2019

Obituary

Published on November 18, 2019

Dr. Shrikant Laxman Bembalkar, 74, of Beckley, died suddenly on Friday, November 15th, 2019. Arrangements are...

Shrikant Bembalkar, MD

2019

Obituary

Published on November 17, 2019

Mary C. Korczyk of Beckley, WV, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry,...

Mary Korczyk

2019

Obituary

Published on November 17, 2019
Nancy Neal Briers Richmond Nancy Neal Briers Richmond

Nancy Neal Briers Richmond, 79, of Bellepoint in Hinton passed away November 8, 2019, at the Villages of Greystone in...

Nancy Richmond

1940 - 2019

Obituary

Published on November 16, 2019
Ruby Delores Bowling Ruby Delores Bowling

Ruby Delores Bowling, 80, of Beckley, WV, passed away on November 13, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1939, in Wyco,...

Ruby Bowling

1939 - 2019

Obituary

Published on November 16, 2019
Leslie Ball Leslie Ball

Leslie Ball, age 84, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House after a short illness. Born on...

Leslie Ball

1935 - 2019

Obituary

Published on November 16, 2019
Shrikant Bembalkar, MD

I’m so very saddened to hear of Dr. Bembalkars passing. He was my doctor for the past 9 years. He was always so kind , caring and patient with...

Carmelo Colosi

I am sorry to hear about the loss of my great uncle Jim. He will be greatly missed. He was always fun to be around and we were lucky to have him as...

Victoria McVey Markivich

My deepest sympathy to this precious family. May god hold you all extra close at this time. Kay was a special lady, always enjoyed our talks &...

Ruby Bowling

Ruby my special lady, I had the pleasure to work with Ruby for a few years before she decided to stop working. But she still came to visit us...

Betty Neal

So sorry for the loss. Your mother was a lovely lady

Leonard Waid Jr.

He was a very thoughtful person. Sorry for your family loss

